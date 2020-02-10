|
|
White, Brian
Brian R. White, age 59, of Columbus, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Riverside Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on March 24, 1960 to the late Donald L "Spud" and Corinne (Oliver) White. Brian attended The Ohio State School for the Blind until he was a freshman and then graduated from the Centerburg HS Class of '78. Brian received his Bachelor's degree from Columbus Community College and went to complete his Master's degree from Franklin University. Brian operated restaurants at the Riffe office building, the Ohio State House and the Rhodes State Office Tower, catering many special events; plus many vending operations throughout Ohio, (All affiliated with the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities). He most recently maintained the vending operation at the I-70 eastbound Licking County Buckeye Lake exit. Brian loved to work and never let his visual impairment prevent him from living life to the fullest. He was a devoted husband to his wife Joan, who is affected by Muscular Dystrophy. He was an advocate for the blind, lobbying before the Ohio State Legislature and in Washington, DC. He always had a positive attitude and did not believe in the words "I can't". Although Brian was blind, he flew an airplane, drove tractors, climbed the mast of a sailing ship, snow skied down mountain slopes, water skied, para sailed, travelled abroad by himself, and flew a glider. Brian is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Joan (Fussnecker) White; son, Jimmy Ogg; brothers and sister, Gary (Stacie) White, Arlene (Robert) Griffith, Duane (Pam) White; mother-in-law, Juanita Fussnecker; sister-in-law, Wayne (Debbie) Fussnecker; sister-in-law, Judy (Bill) Cline; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, close cousins and many, many loving friends. Brian was a member of the Randolph Sheppard Venders of America, a proud member of the Columbus North East Lions Club, the National Federation of the Blind, and the Ohio Blind Vendors. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Miller's Ale House, 1201 Olentangy River Road, Columbus on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-8pm. Bring your stories to share about your times with Brian and that will begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Cols NE Lions Club, (envelopes will be provided) Pilot Dogs of Columbus https://www.pilotdogs.org/donate-now/ or NFB, https://www.nfb.org/ in Brian's memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020