Brice Acree Obituary
Acree, Brice
Dr. Brice Douglas Acree, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019. He was 32 years old. Brice was a loving father and professor at Ohio State University. A constant learner, Brice was passionate about political science, statistics, food and history. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Acree; son, Theodore Acree; father, Douglas Acree; brother, Addison Acree; step mother, Joyce Acree; and sister-in-law, Bianca Acree. The family is having a private service in his memory. Donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in his memory at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
