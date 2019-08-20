|
Tawney-Allert, Bridget
1960 - 2019
Bridget Kay Tawney-Allert, age 58. Sunrise December 9, 1960 and Sunset August 19, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Memorial Service 12PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Tawney-Allert Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019