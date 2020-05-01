Miller, Britta
Britta Lou Miller (nee Jones), 97, of Columbus, died of COVID-19 on April 25h, 2020 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. She was born February 17, 1923 in South Vienna, Ohio. Britta, a long time resident of Clintonville and long time member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Britta graduated from Plattsburg, Ohio High School in 1941. She was a proud WWII veteran, enlisting in the Women's Army Corps on her 21st birthday in 1944. She served in New Guinea and the Philippines and stateside as well. Following the war, she graduated from South Dakota State in 1952. She taught adult education in Columbus in the 70's and 80's. Survivors include daughter, Marjorie and son, Ronald, both of Columbus, son, Charles (Patti) of South Vienna; and niece, Carol of Urbana. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Roger, in 2015 and a son Carl, 2016. Britta is survived by six grandchildren, Renee (Brad) Grindstaff, Claire (TJ) Marr, Evan (Cory) Miller, Kenneth Miller, Neal Miller and Aleister Avenmarch; and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit shaw-davis.com to leave condolences.
1923 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.