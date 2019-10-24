|
|
Bundy, Brooke Ashley
1984 - 2019
It is with great sympathy and regret, we share the news of Brooke Bundy's passing. Brooke Ashley Bundy, unexpectedly passed away on October 21, 2019. Brooke was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 18, 1984, with a beautiful heart and a giving nature. Brooke was preceded in death by her loving mother Kris Bundy, grandfather Herschel Keller, and grandmother Mary Jane Bundy. She is survived by her beloved fiancé, Edward Riley; her adoring father, Gil Bundy; sister, Paige Bundy; brother, Brad (Lauren) Bundy; nephew, Carl Joseph Bundy; grandparents, Liz and Russ Bundy and Carol Keller; uncles, Tom (Pat Meehan) Bundy, Bill (Nikki) Bundy, Bob (Amanda) Bundy and Herschel (Margaret) Keller; and aunts, Cheryl (Bob) Mitchell, Beth (Joe) Wrobleski, and Lora (Ron) Young, Kimberly (Don) Albaugh, Kate Keller; and several cousins. A graduate of Academy at Swift River; she was always trying to help others. She loved to motivate and inspire others through the Younique Foundation. She had a passion for her work in the Emergency Room Department at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a loving and loyal fiancée, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W Olentangy St, Powell, OH on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 5-8pm. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S Sunbury Rd, Westerville, OH on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am. Following the service, the family will receive extended family and friends to celebrate Brooke's life at The New Albany Country Club, 1 Club Ln, New Albany, OH 43054. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Brooke Bundy to Lifeline of Ohio. Donations can be made at http://lifelineofohio.org/ or by mailing to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., #200, Columbus, OH 43212. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019