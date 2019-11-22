|
Kinnaird, Bruce Alan
1962 - 2019
Bruce Alan Kinnaird, age 57, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the Hospice of Central Ohio. Bruce retired as a Team Leader for Honda of America, East Liberty Plant. He is preceded in death by his mother JoAnne (Henry) Kinnaird. He is survived by his wife, Becky (Boyer) Kinnaird; children, Matthew and Madison Kinnaird; father, Donnie Kinnaird; siblings, Michael (JoAnn) Kinnaird, Vicki (John) Rich, Steve (Patty) Kinnaird, Kevin (Janelle) Kinnaird, Pam (Rick) Clark, and Suzanne Kinnaird; numerous cousins who he was close with, aunts and uncles, nieces, and nephews. Bruce graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1980 and Otterbein University in 1994 with a Business Administration Degree. Bruce will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, thoughtful son and brother, and loyal friend. Bruce was a huge Hilliard Davidson and Ohio State Buckeye fan. There will be a time of visitation from 2-5 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 with the Celebration of Life service commencing at 5 PM at Canaan Land Church, located at 2777 Gantz Road, Grove City, Ohio. The family would like to thank Dr. Bhavana Konda and her wonderful staff at the James Cancer Hospital, Hospice of Central Ohio, and the many others whom have been so caring and loving during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Canaan Land Church, 2777 Gantz Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123 or the Hospice of Central Ohio, OSU Inpatient Unit, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Condolences may be expressed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019