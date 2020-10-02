Alden, Bruce
1950 - 2020
Bruce V. Alden, 70, of Columbus, passed away on September 30th, 2020 at his residence. Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan Jane (Metzger) Alden; children, Gretchen Alden Ross, Andrea (Scott) Huffman, Jessica (Robert) Bilius, and Abigail (Matthew) Andres; grandchildren, Lexi, Tayler, and Caleb Ross, Sadie and Sydney Huffman, Wyatt, Landon, and Greyson Bilius, and Molly and Elijah Andres. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 from 12PM until 3PM, at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH, 43085. Funeral services will be private. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view Bruce's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.