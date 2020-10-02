1/1
Bruce Alden
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alden, Bruce
1950 - 2020
Bruce V. Alden, 70, of Columbus, passed away on September 30th, 2020 at his residence. Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan Jane (Metzger) Alden; children, Gretchen Alden Ross, Andrea (Scott) Huffman, Jessica (Robert) Bilius, and Abigail (Matthew) Andres; grandchildren, Lexi, Tayler, and Caleb Ross, Sadie and Sydney Huffman, Wyatt, Landon, and Greyson Bilius, and Molly and Elijah Andres. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 from 12PM until 3PM, at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH, 43085. Funeral services will be private. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Bruce's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved