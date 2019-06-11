|
|
Bailey, Bruce
Bruce Allan Bailey, 62, of Thornville, passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 surrounded by family, after a 16 year courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 27, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois to Frank and Gladys I. (Broughton) Bailey. Bruce raced off road for 10 years, and was an avid fan, loved the Chicago Cubs and was dedicated to his family and job. He was employed by Honeywell. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Evans) Bailey; step daughter, Shayna Romine of Columbus; grandchildren, Riley, Mia, Isabella and Marlee; sisters, Cindy (Sandy) Bailey of Columbus, Barb Bailey of Heath; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gaylyne Marshall and brother Harold Blacet. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2PM at 13395 Custers Point Rd., Thornville, OH 43076. Arrangements for Bruce have been entrusted to the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, London, OH. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019