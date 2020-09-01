Brinson, Bruce
Bruce A. Brinson, Sr. transitioned this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 93 in Plano, Texas. Bruce was born February 14, 1927 in Douglas, Georgia to George and Willie Mae Brinson. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth "Betty", his ex-wife Juscelia, his parents, his sisters Georgia Mae and Aileen and brothers Ozell, George, Jr., Ralph and Terry. Bruce will be laid to rest next to his wife Elizabeth, in the Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com