Bruce F. Gischel
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gischel, Bruce F.
1940 - 2020
Bruce Frederick Gischel joined the LORD on May 23, 2020. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Nickerson); his son, David and daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Fischer; grandchildren, Nathan and Joshua Fischer; sisters, Dottie (Bill) Hilschiemer, Ginnie Bache, Helen Deri; sister-in-law, Carol Gischel; and many nieces and nephews. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com for full details and updated service announcements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved