Gischel, Bruce F.
1940 - 2020
Bruce Frederick Gischel joined the LORD on May 23, 2020. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Nickerson); his son, David and daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Fischer; grandchildren, Nathan and Joshua Fischer; sisters, Dottie (Bill) Hilschiemer, Ginnie Bache, Helen Deri; sister-in-law, Carol Gischel; and many nieces and nephews. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com for full details and updated service announcements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.