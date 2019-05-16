|
|
Felt, Bruce
1939 - 2019
Bruce Edward Felt, of Columbus, Ohio, born, July 30, 1939 has gone home to be with his Savior. He passed into the arms of Jesus on May 13, 2019 at home and surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held at Linworth Baptist Church, 6200 Linworth Rd., Worthington, OH 43085 on Tuesday, May 21 from 4-6pm followed by the funeral service. Bruce is survived by his lovely wife of 60 years, Valetta Ann (Jones) Felt; daughters, Michele (William) Brown, Melissa (David) Burt; sons, Christopher (Ester) Felt and Timothy Felt; sisters, Shirley Mosher and Betty Clarke; as well as grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Burt, Emily (Rocky) Manter, Jacob (Brianna) Burt, Seth (Cassidy) Burt, Blake Felt, Riley Felt, Callie Burt, Chloe Brown; and great-grandchildren, Preston and Ryder Manter, Caroline Burt, and Gavin Burt. He is pre-deceased by his parents William and Marguerite and brother Donald. Bruce's greatest passion in life was to impact people for Jesus. Whether he was working in a factory, driving the school bus, visiting the elderly and infirm, cleaning office buildings, working in the mail room, or preaching from the pulpit he always found ways to connect with people, to get to know them, and to offer love, prayer, and support for whomever crossed his path. Throughout his 40 years of formal ministry serving as head pastor of three churches he shared the love of Jesus freely, without judgment and always with compassion. He was a loving husband and father, and he led his family with strength and a gentle spirit, leaving a legacy that will last for generations. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Linworth Baptist Building Project: http://www.linworthbaptist.org/about-us/linworth-building-project/ To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019