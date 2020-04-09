|
|
Holder, Bruce
Bruce Holder. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Bruce Holder is rejoicing today with the angels in Heaven after a long and hard-fought health battle. Born on June 4, 1938, Bruce passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2020. Bruce loved the Lord, his wife and his family. He is survived by his wife, Jayne of 58 years; daughter, Kris of Lancaster; son, Scott of Johnstown and wife, Teri; and grandchildren, MacKenzie and Zach. He is also survived by brothers, Lynn (Susan), Terry (Connie); sister, Gale (Jack) Peterson; and numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Florence Holder. After attending high school at Hilliards High School, Bruce joined the Army and served from 1958 – 60. A natural entrepreneur, he and his partners were the original developers of Collegeview Acres in Lancaster, he owned and operated MAACO for many years and immersed himself in his mission to bring others to Christ. He was involved over the years in many church start-ups from Christ Christian Fellowship, Faith Assembly of God and most recently belonged to Life City Church in Pickerington. As a result of his passionate efforts, he was greeted in Heaven by many who were saved by his work and now, he will be waiting on many others with open arms. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Gideon's International, PO Box 104, Canal Winchester, OH 43130, Life City Church, 1209 Hill Road North, Suite 127, Pickerington, OH 43147, FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020