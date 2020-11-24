1/1
Bruce Howell
1963 - 2020
Bruce Albert Howell entered this life on June 25, 1963 to Francis Howell and Marianne Lockett in Columbus, OH. Bruce married the love of his life Dietra Weaver on November 19, 1988. To this union were born, Danielle Alise and Bruce Alan. Bruce loved his position as IT Manager at Clark Grave Vault Co. where he worked for almost 30 years prior to his retirement in 2019. Bruce continued as a contractor for Clark until his departure from this life. Bruce was a dedicated Brother of the Columbus Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Bruce battled a short illness and on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, he couldn't fight any longer and took his eternal rest. Bruce is preceded in death by mother Marianne Lockett, grandfather William "Pop" Howell, brother Alphonso West, mother-in-law Laura Liggins, brother-in-law Derrick Weaver and uncle Franklin Howell. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Dietra; daughter, Danielle; and son, Bruce; father, Francis and mother, Joann Howell; grandmother, Iris Palmore; siblings, Teena Mitchell, Ava (Eric) Milligan, LeAnn (Marvin) Moore, Juanita (Guy) Mulberry, Wilbert (Angie) Crockett, Lisa (William) Johnson and Brian (Danita) Howell; sister-in-law, Cheryl Weaver; special aunt, Terisa Howell; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his "Southfield" family. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020, 4-6pm, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd., where members of Kappa Alpha Psi will complete Funeral Service Honors at 5:40pm. Funeral service Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10am, New Covenant Believers Church, 3400 Kohr Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Caliman Funeral Services
NOV
27
Service
05:30 PM
Caliman Funeral Services
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Covenant Believers Church
Funeral services provided by
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
