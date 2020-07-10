Gletzer, Bruce N.
1960 - 2020
Bruce N. Gletzer, age 60, passed away on July 9, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. Preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Sally Gletzer whom survived the Holocaust and brother Sam Gletzer. He is survived by his brother, Perry (Patty) Gletzer; niece, Jenna (John) Eldridge; nephew, Adam Nistelbeck; his beloved dog, Clyde; and many close friends. Bruce was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Redskins fan. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13 at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to United States Holocaust Museum www.ushmm.org
