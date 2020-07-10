1/
Bruce N. Gletzer
Gletzer, Bruce N.
1960 - 2020
Bruce N. Gletzer, age 60, passed away on July 9, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. Preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Sally Gletzer whom survived the Holocaust and brother Sam Gletzer. He is survived by his brother, Perry (Patty) Gletzer; niece, Jenna (John) Eldridge; nephew, Adam Nistelbeck; his beloved dog, Clyde; and many close friends. Bruce was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Redskins fan. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13 at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to United States Holocaust Museum www.ushmm.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
