Nelson, Bruce
1956 - 2019
Bruce L. Nelson, 63, of Delaware, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence following a chronic illness. Bruce was born on June 26, 1956 in Pueblo, Colorado, son of the late Myles Franklin Nelson and Nancy Lee (Kalajainen) Nelson. When Bruce was young, a change in his father's work, moved the family from Colorado to Delaware. While living here in Delaware, Bruce attended and was a 1974 graduate of Delaware Hayes High School. After his graduation, Bruce decided to leave home to travel the countryside, and had lived in California and Colorado. He later came back to Delaware and had worked as a carpenter for a number of years, retiring 10 years ago. Surviving are his three sisters, Debbie (Harvey) Guikema of Delaware, Jill (Doug) Vrona of Dublin and Emily (Brad) Hunt of Delaware; six nieces and nephews; and 11 great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call on Saturday, October 5, 2019 for two hours from 12noon, until the time of the memorial service at 2p.m., in the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware. Memorial contributions may be given to the Habitat for Humanity Restore, 1161 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015 or to Camp Elim, 5567 Painted Rocks Road, Woodland Park, CO 80863. To share a memory of Bruce or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019