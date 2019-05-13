|
|
Reinhardt, Bruce
1945 - 2019
Bruce Norman Reinhardt, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at his home in Westerville, Ohio. He was born on May 14, 1945 in Benton Harbor, MI to Ira and Norma Reinhardt. He completed his undergraduate degree at Anderson University, IN and graduate studies at the University of KY. He entered the nascent field of IT and computer technologies in the 1960s, well before the introduction of the personal computer. He devoted his career to improving computer systems and platforms to advance operations in several areas. In recent years he worked as a consultant IT engineer at Nationwide Insurance in Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Betsey Reinhardt; 4 siblings, Joanne Malbone, Robert Reinhardt, Richard Reinhardt, and Linda Thompson; 4 adult children, Eric Reinhardt, Kurt Reinhardt, Meredith Buhalis, and Jennifer Bull; and many grandchildren. Bruce Reinhardt was a role model and inspirational force to people who knew him. He is remembered as a capable, loving, selfless, loyal, and fiercely intelligent human being. The world does feel a little empty without him in our presence. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the (add a Food pantry charity).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019