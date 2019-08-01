Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Bruce Robey Obituary
Robey, Bruce
Bruce E. Robey, age 68, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a tragic accident. Graduate of Hilliard High School Class of 1969, employed with Columbus Truck and Equipment for 26 years and was the Owner Operator of Triple R Trucking and Argang Transport LLC. Bruce was an avid race car driver of Midgets, Sprint Cars and Supermodifieds receiving 1987 Track Champion at Sandusky Motor Speedway, setting several national records and set the world speed record for ½ mile tracks. He was an avid O.S.U. football fan. Bruce was a loving husband and very proud of his son Nick and the time they spent together. Preceded in death by parents Bob and Hilda Robey and brother Ricky. Survived by loving wife of 47 years, Bobbi; son, Nick; sister, Bonnie (Sherm) Everett; fur baby, Rocky; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 3 pm Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Humane Society, 2020 NE Plain City-Georgesville Rd, West Jefferson, OH 43162. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
