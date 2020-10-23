1/
Bruce Tolbert
1962 - 2020
Tolbert, Bruce
Bruce Allan Tolbert, age 57, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1962, in Howell, Michigan, to the late William and Patricia (Shoeman) Tolbert. Bruce graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Tiffin University and went on to receive his Masters Degree from the University of Akron. He truly devoted his life to social work, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bruce is survived by his husband of 12 years, David Abrams; mother-in-law, Thelma Abrams; sister-in-law, Pam (Rocky) White; nieces and nephews, Keri (Evan) Geyer and children, Cory (Taylor) White and children, and Shontee Chalfant and children. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law William Abrams. The family will hold private services for Bruce. The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
