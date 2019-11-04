|
Bruce A. Walker, 77, passed away peacefully October 30, 2019 as his beloved family gathered close. He leaves his wife of 47 years, Catherine (Finley) Walker; daughters, Laurie Hellstrom (Rob) and Molly Coyne; son, Tim Walker (Annie); sister, Libby Walker; brother, John Walker (Ann); and grandchildren, Sam and Addie Hellstrom, Luke, Aidan and Maggie Coyne, and Stacie and Sarah Walker. Bruce was known to others as "the fix-it man", sharing his time and talent with many. He traveled through life full-steam ahead, running a marathon at age 56. Bruce was a train enthusiast and sailor who enjoyed a good race. He reached out to others: young or old, rich or poor, friend or stranger. He put God and family first. Bruce's smile was always genuine and ever-present. His smile radiated from the depths of his soul, reflecting his kindness, and love for others that was so deeply embedded in him. Friends and family knew that after a visit with Bruce, you would leave with a bag of his notorious molasses cookies. Cheers to you Bruce - Navy strong! A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on November 9, 10:30 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 386 Buttles Avenue, Columbus 43215. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon, 730 Duncan Street SW, Massillon, OH 44647 or at http://www.massillonkids.org/give-today; or to Centro Infantil de los Angeles, Inc., 220 North Zapata Highway, Suite 11 PMB440K, Laredo, TX 78043 or http://www.centroinfantil.org/donate/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019