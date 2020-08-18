1/
Brucie Johnson
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brucie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Brucie
1958 - 2020
Brucie Johnson, 62, Indianapolis, died Friday, August 14, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 16, 1958 in Columbus, OH, a daughter of the late William B. McQueen and Loretta (Tilley) McQueen. For several years, Brucie worked as a school bus driver for the Columbus, OH City School Corporation. Survivors include her children, Brandy Ladd (Matt Owens) of Indianapolis, Brian (Davida) Gard of Beech Grove, and Burnadette Strickland of Scottsburg, IN; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Dillon of Scottsburg and Joyce (Earl) Hammons of Kennard; a brother, William McQueen of Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by a sister Vickie Ritchie, and a grandson Zachary Gard. Services will be at 3pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service Knightstown Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-3pm. Graveside services will be at 12pm Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. You may share a condolence or memory of Brucie at www.hinsey-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
03:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
(765) 345-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved