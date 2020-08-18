Johnson, Brucie
1958 - 2020
Brucie Johnson, 62, Indianapolis, died Friday, August 14, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 16, 1958 in Columbus, OH, a daughter of the late William B. McQueen and Loretta (Tilley) McQueen. For several years, Brucie worked as a school bus driver for the Columbus, OH City School Corporation. Survivors include her children, Brandy Ladd (Matt Owens) of Indianapolis, Brian (Davida) Gard of Beech Grove, and Burnadette Strickland of Scottsburg, IN; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Dillon of Scottsburg and Joyce (Earl) Hammons of Kennard; a brother, William McQueen of Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by a sister Vickie Ritchie, and a grandson Zachary Gard. Services will be at 3pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service Knightstown Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-3pm. Graveside services will be at 12pm Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. You may share a condolence or memory of Brucie at www.hinsey-brown.com
.