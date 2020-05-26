Ciotola, Bruno 1933—2020
Bruno Ciotola, 87, of Westerville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 25, 2020. Bruno was born April 13, 1933 in Cerreto, Italy. He was the son of the late Francesco and Concetta Ciotola. He is preceded in death by parents-in-law Domenicantonio and Benedetta Rotolo, his brothers Domenico, Angelo, and Benito, his brother-in-law Franco Policaro, his cousin Reverend Monsignor Romano Ciotola, and many other extended family in Italy, Canada, and the United States. In 1959, Bruno immigrated to Canada by boat with his wife, Evelina and daughter, Francesca. They welcomed their son Giuseppe "Joe" in 1961. Bruno's love for his family and wanting to do everything for them gave him the determination to succeed in everything he did. He was smart and never afraid to take on new business ventures. Working hard never scared Bruno. In Canada, he worked three jobs to get a step ahead without knowing the English language. In the United States, he opened Bruno's Pizza and then the Monte Carlo Ristorante where he loved greeting all his customers. He loved everyone and with his broken English and Italian accent made everyone feel special. Playing bocce and scopa with family and friends in Florida and here at home brought him so much joy. He enjoyed his time in Florida, taking cruises, and fun trips with his family. Bruno's humble and kind personality touched everyone he met, and he made friends wherever he went. He loved his family, but his grandson was his biggest joy. His dream came true when Jason became a doctor in 2019. Many people told Bruno he was a legend in Westerville. With great generosity, he was always ready to help anyone that needed it. He will never be forgotten. We love you dad, we love you Nonno. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Evelina (Rotolo); daughter, Francesca Ciotola; and son, Giuseppe (Lora) Ciotola. Bruno is also survived by his loving grandson, Dr. Jason (Sheighley) Ciotola-Koch. He leaves behind his caring sisters, Dina (Joe) Milano and Giovanna Policaro. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Italia Ciotola, Maria Ciotola, Sylvia Ciotola, Mafalda Rotolo, Maria Carmosino, Natalina Ciotola and Maria Rotolo; and brother-in-law, Salvatore Carmosino. Bruno is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in Italy, Canada, and the United States. Bruno will be carried to heaven by Angels to be with all his brothers, mother, father, and many family and friends. Thank you to all his doctors and nurses in Florida and in Ohio. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 3-7p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville, with entombment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, and to continue Bruno's legacy of helping others, the family is asking donations to be made to WARM [Westerville Area Resource Ministry] (http://www.warmwesterville.org/), 150 Heatherdown Drive, Westerville, OH (43081). Condolences may be via www.johnquint.com. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 29, 2020.