Quaranto, Bruno
1934 - 2019
Bruno Anthony Quaranto, 85, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born January 18, 1934 to Italian immigrants, Antonio and Carmela Quaranto. Bruno spent most of his life in the Grandview area, graduating from Grandview High School; he was a proud member of the Rook for 70 years. He was also a dedicated member of the Guild Athletic Club and devoted to St. John the Baptist Church, lending his support whenever needed. Bruno spent his lifelong career at Reitter Stucco as an artist, leader and mentor. He was proud of his work that can be seen city wide. Bruno's loving hand can be seen through the hundreds of people he touched, in particular to those he mentored. Preceded in death by parents Antonio and Carmela Quaranto, sons Dino and Dante Quaranto and sisters Judy (Louis) Bonaventura, Lillian (Joe) Penzone, Antoinette (Adam) Carfagna and lifelong friend Dick Smith. Bruno is survived by his wife, Mary of 65 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Bruna (Bill) Brundige and Ria (Dave) Bell; his son, Anthony (Patty) Quaranto; his loving grandchildren, Alex (Mary) Thomas, Georgia (Jerry) Kaltenbach, Aaron (Chelsea) Burkart, Anina Quaranto, Gina Bell, Francesca Quaranto and Mia Bell; great-grandchildren, Jerry Kaltenbach, Penelope Ayers, Kelly and Tyson Burkart; niece, Anita Kobel; nephew, Anthony Bonaventura; and nieces and nephews too many to mention but never overlooked by Bruno. Bruno has touched so many lives and will be missed more than we know. Friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Everyone is asked to gather at St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street (Italian Village), on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m., for his funeral Mass. Rev. Fr. William A. Metzger, Presider with Deacon Frank Iannarino, assisting. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist for the Bruno Quaranto Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019