Bryan Delae
1964 - 2020
Delae, Bryan
1964 - 2020
Bryan David Delae passed away at home on July 21, 2020 with loving friends by his side. He was born September 23, 1964 in Columbus. He was always a happy child who loved to entertain his parents. From childhood he showed a very creative nature and worked for many years as a graphic designer, before becoming an organic gardener for several estates. He became estate manager for several employers. Many years ago, he moved to his cabin in the woods outside of Athens, which he named Camp Forever. His natural kindness and concern for others gave him many friends, who were there for him in his final year. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Charles and Pamela Delay of Sedona, Arizona; and a brother, Michael Delay of Portland, Oregon. Friends and family will miss him deeply. A celebration of his life will be scheduled later. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
July 26, 2020
Bryan was always kind and good natured. I know he really loved music and dance, art and nature, and his darling kitty. He strives against the odds to walk again and. E able to return to Camp Forever after his stroke. I’m so sad it turned out to be for such a short time, but glad he was able to reunite with his kitty and to spend his final months and days at his home, with his beloved friends. He’s is really gone too soon and I and my daughter Emily (his niece) are heartbroken. My heart goes out to Bob and Pam and Michael and other family members.
Spiraleena
Family
July 25, 2020
Lisa Hall
July 24, 2020
Thank you for everything you have done for me. U had changed my life, to be a better person since you met me. Love you so much my love
Jay Ewing
Significant_other
July 23, 2020
I will forever miss you. We will dance again one day!
Lynne Helfrich
Friend
