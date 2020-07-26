Bryan was always kind and good natured. I know he really loved music and dance, art and nature, and his darling kitty. He strives against the odds to walk again and. E able to return to Camp Forever after his stroke. I’m so sad it turned out to be for such a short time, but glad he was able to reunite with his kitty and to spend his final months and days at his home, with his beloved friends. He’s is really gone too soon and I and my daughter Emily (his niece) are heartbroken. My heart goes out to Bob and Pam and Michael and other family members.



Spiraleena

Family