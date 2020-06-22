Peterson, Bryan
Bryan Marguise Peterson, age 29. Sunrise March 7, 1991 and Sunset June 18, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the PETERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 27, 2020.