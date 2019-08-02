|
|
Davis, Bryant
1982 - 2019
Bryant J. Davis, age 37,went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. Predeceased by parents Miles, Jr. and Deborah Davis, brother Miles Davis III. Left to cherish his memories grandmother, Pearlie Mitchell; children, Miles IV, Briah and Bry'Azia Davis; siblings, Robert (Ayesha) and Stephen Davenport; nieces and nephews, Tykeim Mayes, Aubrey Lee, Robert, Jr, and Robin Davenport, Mileazae Davis and Ayanna Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, cousin, other relatives and friends. Home-going Celebration 12 PM and visitation 11 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Higher Grounds AAA Church, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment Glen Rest Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019