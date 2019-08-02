Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryant Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryant Davis


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryant Davis Obituary
Davis, Bryant
1982 - 2019
Bryant J. Davis, age 37,went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. Predeceased by parents Miles, Jr. and Deborah Davis, brother Miles Davis III. Left to cherish his memories grandmother, Pearlie Mitchell; children, Miles IV, Briah and Bry'Azia Davis; siblings, Robert (Ayesha) and Stephen Davenport; nieces and nephews, Tykeim Mayes, Aubrey Lee, Robert, Jr, and Robin Davenport, Mileazae Davis and Ayanna Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, cousin, other relatives and friends. Home-going Celebration 12 PM and visitation 11 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Higher Grounds AAA Church, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment Glen Rest Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now