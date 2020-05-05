Bud Davis
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davis, Bud
1934 - 2020
Bud Davis, December 9, 1934 - May 3, 2020. Born in Lovely, KY. Member of Welch and Heritage Free Will Baptist Church for 59+ years. Preceded in death by his parents Bass and Ada Davis, brothers Benny, Lacy, John, Curtis, Denny, Howard, sister Lundy. Survived by wife, Joan Chapman Davis; son, Johnny (Chris) Davis; daughter, Lisa Davis Utzinger; 4 grandchildren; sister, Elise Jewell; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral arrangements by O.R. Woodyard Co. Tim Stout officiating. Burial at Franklin Hills on Tuesday, May 12 at 1pm in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Burial
1:00 PM
Franklin Hills
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved