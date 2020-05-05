Davis, Bud

1934 - 2020

Bud Davis, December 9, 1934 - May 3, 2020. Born in Lovely, KY. Member of Welch and Heritage Free Will Baptist Church for 59+ years. Preceded in death by his parents Bass and Ada Davis, brothers Benny, Lacy, John, Curtis, Denny, Howard, sister Lundy. Survived by wife, Joan Chapman Davis; son, Johnny (Chris) Davis; daughter, Lisa Davis Utzinger; 4 grandchildren; sister, Elise Jewell; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral arrangements by O.R. Woodyard Co. Tim Stout officiating. Burial at Franklin Hills on Tuesday, May 12 at 1pm in Canal Winchester, Ohio.



