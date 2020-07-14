Ogilbee, Bud
Frank "Bud" Ogilbee, age 83, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Member of Central College Church and a proud Marine Corps veteran. Dad was a retired member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 37 Columbus Ohio. Was very active in local youth baseball coaching all levels from t-ball through American Legion. Preceded in death by wife Beverly, his mother Erma, grandparents Gram and Pop and daughter-in-law Patricia. Survived by sons, Mark (Kim) Ogilbee, and Mike Ogilbee; grandchildren, Christopher, Cait, Zak, Jessica and Tyler; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at The Chapel at Central College Presbyterian Church 10-11AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 followed by services at 11AM Thursday. Rev. David Redding officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kobacker House. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.