Huber, Buelah
1927 - 2020
Buelah Mae Huber (Myers), age 92, was born May 1, 1927 in Millersport, Ohio and passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Buelah was a graduate of Millersport High School. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Nelson (Larry Stewart). Buelah was a wonderful wife and mother and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed going to Florida in the winter after Frank retired, going to casinos, eating out, cooking, baking, planting flowers in her yard, and watching Buckeye basketball and football games with Jill. Buelah was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ernest "Frank" Huber Jr. and her brother Billy Myers. Very special thanks to Larry for his loving caregiving, especially the last 6 months when Buelah lived with Jill and Larry. With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, there will be a private burial at Mifflin Cemetery in Gahanna. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane or in Buelah's memory. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020