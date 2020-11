Gibson, Burgess1936 - 2020Burgess Gibson, age 84, of Columbus, passed away on November 7, 1920. He was born on October 12, 1936. Along with his parents, Burgess is preceded in death by wife Gencie Gibson, brothers Troy and Dewey Gibson, sister Judy Gibson. He is survived by brothers, Donald and Bill Gibson; daughter, Linda Darbyshire. Message of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com