Szalay, Burt

1922 - 2019

Burt Frank Szalay, age 97, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born April 6, 1922 in Austria­, Hungary to the late Frank and Elizabeth Szalay. He immigrated to the United States at age 6, growing up in Duquesne, PA. Burt graduated from high school in 1941 and shortly after joined the U.S. Navy. He served as Radioman with the "Flag" Unit for Amphibious Forces for all the invasions from Africa, Sicily, Salemo, Normandy and Southern France. Burt received citations for assisting in the landing of troops and supplies on enemy beachheads. Part of the Flag Unit for Amphibious Forces was Robert Taft (Governor's father) who served as Secretary and Communication Officer. After the war in Europe ended, Burt served on the New Destroyer, working with aircraft carriers in the Pacific Theater. After he was discharged from the U.S. Navy, he worked at U.S. Steel in Duquesne and attended The University of Pittsburgh. Burt went to work for Hobart Corporation in Troy, Ohio where he served as a service technician and was a pioneer at the introduction of the computerized weighing and labeling scales for supermarket use. He was one of ten men throughout the country selected as service technician working in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Burt was selected for training in newer versions of computer labeling scales. He was a technician, salesman and agent working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lima, Ohio and Columbus, Ohio. He retired in 1985 after 37 years with Hobart. In addition to his parents, Burt was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Szalay. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Donald Duffy) Szalay, Vicki Hoitink, Todd Hoitink and Adrienne Szalay; grandchildren, Sean, Megan, Kayla, Lacey, Drew and Evan; and his faithful dog, Suki. The family wishes to acknowledge the nurses and staff of Capital City Hospice, specifically Meredith, Tia, Matt, Faith, Gary, and the many others who gave their time and love. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Kingwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., 170, Columbus, OH 43231. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019