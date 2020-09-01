Feldman, Burton
Burton Sanford Feldman, age 77, born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. At age 18, Burt joined the Navy to travel the world, visiting most of Asia, Australia, and Africa. Once home, he settled into family life, working as an electrician. Realizing his calling was to be an educator, he moved his family to Columbus, and became a passionate vocational education teacher at Southeast Career Center. Burt retired from Columbus City Schools with over 25 years of service, yet continued to have long-lasting bonds and friendships with many of his former students. He enjoyed vacations, traveling with his wife, and tinkering in his garage workshop listening to his beloved Browns or Indians on the radio. His faith, family, and friends defined him. He will be forever missed by his church, family, friends, former students of Columbus City Schools, and his Navy buddies from the USS Blue and Tin Can Sailors. Burt is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; children, Brent (Kyunage) and Francine (Justin); granddaughters, Megan, Jessica, Min; great-granddaughter, Abigail. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM with a celebration of life immediately following at 11 AM on FRIDAY, September 4, 2020, with Pastor Jack Stockdale officiating, at New Song Community Church, 13873 National Road SW, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estates. All services will be held outside, yet masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to New Song Community Church. Condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
