Byron Maye
1961 - 2020
Maye, Byron
1961 - 2020
Byron Keith Maye passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1961 in Columbus, OH to Patricia Maye. Byron was a bookworm who always seemed to have one in his hand. He loved watching old movies and documentaries as well. He is preceded in death by father, Richard Maye. Byron is survived by his mother, Patricia Maye; uncle, John Boykins of Cleveland, OH; best friend, Ronny Watkins; other good friends and coworkers including Richard Upton and Wayne (Debbie) Germany of NY; and a host of other relatives in Columbus. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 20, 2020.
