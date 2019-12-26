|
|
Paulsen, C. Gwen
1924 - 2019
Gwen Jollief Paulsen, baptized into the Body of Christ at an early age, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at The Forum at Knightsbridge in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by husbands, George I. Jollief, husband of fifty years. After the loss of her husband, George Jollief, she married her high school classmate and prom date, Louis L. Paulsen in 2004. They shared eleven wonderful years together. Louis also preceded her in death as well as her mother and step-father, Florence and Charles Redman; father, Raymond J. Shepard; sister, Ellabelle (Redman) Noe; and brother-in-law, Donald A. Noe. She leaves a daughter, Lorie (Michael) Jollief Pierce; very loving and caring nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43220. Pastor Paul Ulring , officiating, where family and friends are invited to visit for one hour prior to the service. Entombment Sunset Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Upper Arlington Luther Church Memorial Fund or the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL CHAPEL. To leave a condolence for the family and read the full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019