Blevins, C. Mark
1957 - 2019
Calvin Mark Blevins, 61, left this world, while sleeping peacefully to go to his heavenly home. Mark was born October 31, 1957 to Willard Blevins and Lenita Colegrove. The baby of our family, the one who could always make you laugh, no matter what you were going through. He was known as being one of the best drummers in the city of Columbus when he was younger and played with numerous bands. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willard F. Blevins and sister Naomi Righter. He is survived by brother, David Blevins of Indiana; sisters, Anna Boehm of London and Helen Blevins of Galloway, the two of them were attached at the hip. You rarely seen one without the other. To say he will be missed is an understatement. The family is being served by Newcomer Funeral Home. Per Mark's wishes, there will be no calling hours. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019