Weisenberger, C. Mary
1929 - 2019
C. Mary Weisenberger, age 90, of Worthington, died peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Kobacker House. The daughter of the late Cecil and Cecelia Teichert. Preceded in death by husband Paul. Survived by children, James, Cecelia (Pat) Hughes, Ellin (Jack) Stauch, Molly, Tom (Sheila), John, and David (Lisa) Weisenberger; grandchildren, Barbara, Richard, Katherine, Allison, Michelle, Jay, Maire, Michael, Sunny, Sarah, Kristen, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Lilly, Max, Leo, Zachery, Piper, Genevieve, Dashiel, MacKenzie, and Damion; sisters, Ellin (Richard) Patchen and Rosemary D'Agostino; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Kobacker House for their compassion and care for Mary in her final days. Memorial visitation 5-7p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Contributions, if desired, may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019