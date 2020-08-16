1/1
Caleb Cooperrider
Cooperrider, Caleb
Caleb Benjamin Cooperrider, age 35, of Croton, the Founding Dude of Dude Charity, passed away August 7, 2020, while vacationing in Bangor, ME, the result of an auto accident. Caleb attended The Ohio State University, was a big Buckeye and Cleveland Indians Fan. He earned his Bachelors Degree from Franklin University. Caleb is survived by his loving family – father, Larry Cooperrider; mother, Dee Miller; sisters, Carrie (Chad) Williams and Cassie (Justin) Kibler; identical twin brother, Zachary (Desiree) Cooperrider; nieces and nephews, Cooper, Owen, Ava, Ila and Makenzie; close family friends, Jaye Keaser and Veronika Karas; and numerous loving and supportive friends. Caleb was a son, brother, friend, beacon of hope and inspiration to many, extended family to all, an all-around great human, but was the Dude. The Dude who loved everyone, touched every life and gave selflessly to anyone in need. His last dudely act is the donation of his life to help others in need. The world is a little dimmer right now, but Caleb will truly continue to shine. A Funeral Service will take place beginning at 1PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Hartford Fairgrounds – Neal & Mary Ann Ramsey Family 4-H Center. A Celebration of Life Reception will take place immediately following. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations go to Dude Charity at dudecharity.org in Caleb's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cooperrider family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hartford Fairgrounds – Neal & Mary Ann Ramsey Family 4-H Center
