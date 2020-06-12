Justice, Caleb

1998 - 2020

Caleb James Elwin Justice, age 22 passed away suddenly June 3, 2020. Caleb was born May 29, 1998 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by great grandparents; grandmother, Karen Justice and uncle Mike Justice. Survived by mother, Connie Justice; father, Stephen (Charlene Gillespie) Justice; brothers, Jacob and Daniel; grandparents, Elwin (Nina) Justice, Teresa Blevins, Carl Newsom Jr. and Kay McCloud; uncles, David (Lisa) Justice, Chris (Melinda) Newsom and Eric Newsom; several nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 pm. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at O. R. WOODYARD CO CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Additional visitation and service will be held at Southwest Free Will Baptist Church, 1512 Greenleaf Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43223, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Pastor John Meade officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.



