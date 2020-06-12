Caleb Justice
1998 - 2020
Justice, Caleb
1998 - 2020
Caleb James Elwin Justice, age 22 passed away suddenly June 3, 2020. Caleb was born May 29, 1998 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by great grandparents; grandmother, Karen Justice and uncle Mike Justice. Survived by mother, Connie Justice; father, Stephen (Charlene Gillespie) Justice; brothers, Jacob and Daniel; grandparents, Elwin (Nina) Justice, Teresa Blevins, Carl Newsom Jr. and Kay McCloud; uncles, David (Lisa) Justice, Chris (Melinda) Newsom and Eric Newsom; several nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 pm. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at O. R. WOODYARD CO CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Additional visitation and service will be held at Southwest Free Will Baptist Church, 1512 Greenleaf Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43223, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Pastor John Meade officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Southwest Free Will Baptist Church
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Southwest Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
