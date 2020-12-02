1/1
Pastor Calvin Allen
1926 - 2020
Pastor Allen, Calvin
1926 - 2020
Pastor Calvin Coolidge Allen Sr., age 93. Sunrise December 1, 1926 and Sunset November 28, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Monday, December 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ALLEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

