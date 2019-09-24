|
|
Anderson, Calvin
1931 - 2019
Calvin E. Anderson, 88, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, where family will receive friends on hour prior to services. The Rev. Fr. Jonathon Wilson Celebrant. Friends may contribute in his memory to . Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019