Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Calvin Bridgeforth


1964 - 2019
Calvin Bridgeforth Obituary
Bridgeforth, Calvin
1964 - 2019
Calvin Bridgeforth was born January 12, 1964 in Memphis, TN along with his twin brother Carl to Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Kate E Bridgeforth. He graduated from Briggs HS in Columbus, Ohio. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents Sam Bridgeforth and Kate Robertson, younger brother Sam Bridgeforth Jr. and nephew Sentorius "Bo" Earthman. He leaves to cherish his memory his only son, Samuel Bridgeforth; sisters, JoWanda Earthman, Brenda Dixon, Dianne Cobb; brothers, Marvell Lyons, DaVern Bridgeforth and his twin brother, Carl Bridgeforth; in laws, Norman Cobb, Aplonda Bridgeforth and Sabrina Bridgeforth; aunts, Ora Williams and Mildred Dale; uncle, Tommy Riley; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Calvin went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10am-12noon at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 34 W 2nd Ave., Cols 43201, where service will begin at 11 am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
