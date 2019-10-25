Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Middleton
500 Weaver Dr
Granville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Middleton
1500 Weaver Dr
Granville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Cheely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Cheely


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Cheely Obituary
Cheely, Calvin
1926 - 2019
Calvin Cheely, age 93, of Granville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Middleton Senior Living Center. He was born on May 19, 1926 in Petersburg, VA to the late Yarbrough and Myra (Miles) Cheely. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Middleton, 1500 Weaver Dr, Granville, OH 43023. Family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30am at Middleton prior to the service. Calvin will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. For full obituary and to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now