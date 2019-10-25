|
|
Cheely, Calvin
1926 - 2019
Calvin Cheely, age 93, of Granville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Middleton Senior Living Center. He was born on May 19, 1926 in Petersburg, VA to the late Yarbrough and Myra (Miles) Cheely. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Middleton, 1500 Weaver Dr, Granville, OH 43023. Family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30am at Middleton prior to the service. Calvin will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. For full obituary and to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019