Camie Walls
1972 - 2020
Camie Ann Walls, 48, of Lancaster, passed away November 5, 2020. Camie was born July 21, 1972 in Joplin, Missouri to Viola (Reeves) Simon. She was a LPN for 13 years. Camie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her many beloved pets. Camie will be deeply missed by her children, Austin, Kaileigh, Patrick; grandchildren, Julian, Zarai, Violet; brothers, Lee Simon, Shaft Simon; dear friend, Brian Walls along with many other family and friends. Camie was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Alonte. There will be private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
