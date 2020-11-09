Walls, Camie
1972 - 2020
Camie Ann Walls, 48, of Lancaster, passed away November 5, 2020. Camie was born July 21, 1972 in Joplin, Missouri to Viola (Reeves) Simon. She was a LPN for 13 years. Camie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her many beloved pets. Camie will be deeply missed by her children, Austin, Kaileigh, Patrick; grandchildren, Julian, Zarai, Violet; brothers, Lee Simon, Shaft Simon; dear friend, Brian Walls along with many other family and friends. Camie was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Alonte. There will be private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.