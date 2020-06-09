Camille Hampton
1929 - 2020
Hampton, Camille
1929 - 2020
Camille Hampton, age 90. Sunrise December 24, 1929 and Sunset June 3, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Services can be streamed at www.1stchurch.net. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAMPTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
