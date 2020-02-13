|
Stover, Candice Marie
Candice Marie Stover, age 58, of Lockbourne, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. Candy is a great wife, mother, and sister who loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved to witness by doing things for others, she loved to sing, always found the good in others, she had a passion for crafting, quilting, and gardening. Candy was a member of H.E.A.R.T.S committee of Madison Health, she was known in the community as a nurse educator of obstetrics, and NRP instructor. Candy is preceded in death by her sister; Donna Leach Hanshaw. She is survived by parents, Larry and Phyllis Leach; her loving husband, Michael Stover of 33 years; 2 sons, Michael D.L Stover, and Matthew D.L. Stover; siblings, Richard (Terri) Leach, Carol (David) Garen, Larry Leach Jr., Jennifer (John) McNamee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers all who will miss her greatly. The family will receive friends SUNDAY, February 16, 2020, from 4-6PM at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 5262 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH 43026. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1PM, with Pastor Brian Lukacsko officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, Oh. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Stover and Leach families. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: The Stefanie Spielman Breast Cancer Research fund, 1145 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, Oh 43212, or www.spielmanfund.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020