Passeau-James, Caren
1955 - 2020
Caren Lee Passeau-James, age 64, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on February 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Caren was born February 22, 1955 to Robert and Charlotte (Myers) Galloway in Columbus, OH. She worked and retired from Nationwide for 28 years and was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. For five years, Caren never stopped battling brain cancer. Caren is survived by her loving spouse, Bobby James; children, Tammy (Brian) Craig, Heather James, Sabrina (Chuck) Collins, Tabatha (Bobby) Brown, Bobby James Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel James, Maddison Craig, Cody Baker, Maya Rader, Brittany Collins, Kylee Craig; great grandchild, Brantley Collins; father, Robert Galloway; sisters, Brenda (Joel) Grimes, Laverne (Butchie) Frett; brother-in-law, Sonny Wunn; second family of co-workers at Nationwide; many nieces, nephews, cousins friends and family. She is preceded in death by mother Charlotte Ann Galloway, son Michael Terry, sister Peggy Wunn. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. Her service will follow on Friday, at 11 AM with Rev. Maxine Smith-Pierce officiating. Interment will be held at Union Evangelical Cemetery in Baltimore, Ohio, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Caren's memory to the Unicef.org or The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020