|
|
Adams, Carl
1931 - 2019
Carl A. Adams, 88, passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John Quincy and Margaret Verna Adams. After school, Carl joined the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne in the Korean War and proudly wore his hat with patches of his achievements. Carl then worked at General Motors for 35 years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and drawing. Carl's family remembers that he never met a stranger. Carl is preceded in death by his loving wife Jane Capparuccini Adams, his parents and his siblings Burlyn Brumfield, James Brumfield, and Bill Adams. He will be greatly missed by his son, Rick (Pam) Adams; grandchildren, Mitch and Spencer Adams; niece, Pam Hardman; and other relatives and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4-7pm. Entombment will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019