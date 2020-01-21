Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Carl Alexander Jr.


1975 - 2020
Carl Alexander Jr. Obituary
Alexander Jr., Carl
1975 - 2020
Carl "Cody" Alexander Jr., age 44. Sunrise March 19, 1975 and Sunset January 16, 2020. Visitation 5-7PM Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation 8AM and Funeral Service 9AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The NAVE/ALEXANDER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
