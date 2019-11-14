Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Carl Benedetti


1932 - 2019
Carl Benedetti Obituary
Benedetti, Carl
Carl Benedetti, age 87, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his son and daughter. Born 1932, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Carl was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Avid poker player, Steeler and Buckeye fan and a long time member of the Piave Club. Graduate of West Virginia University, he later went on to obtain his Masters Degree from The Ohio State University. Retired teacher from Columbus City Schools. Preceded in death by his loving wife Myrna F., son Antonio and parents. Survived by his son, Michael; and his daughter, Carla; grandchildren, Jeremy (Cierra), Andrew, Jennifer (Quinn) Muessig and Alicia (Jason) Murillo; nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 4-8PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, followed by Military Honors. Private burial later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019
