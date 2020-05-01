Carl Brake
1939 - 2020
Brake, Carl
1939 - 2020
Carl "Ceeb" Eugene Brake, born July 16, 1939, in Cardington, Ohio, passed away on April 29, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Carl was born to Chris Brake and Glenna Rush Brake. He is a graduate of Marion Harding High School and served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He also served his community for 50 years as a State Farm Agent. Carl had a passion for music, theater, fine wine and cooking. He enjoyed photography, travel, Middle Eastern history, opera, and the arts. Carl loved making people laugh and is best known for his colorful poetry such as "Piss Pot Pete". He cherished his relationships with family and friends. His best phrase was "I love you, but more importantly I like you". Carl is preceded in death by his parents and wife Mary June Brake. He is survived by wife, Patricia Louise Brake. Surviving children and grandchildren include Richard (Christine) Brake (Alyssa and Ashley), Steven (Lynette) Brake (Kyle and Kelly), Sherri (Tom) Harkless (Sarah and Samantha), Shelley Griffin, Kathryn (Mike) Wingo (Makenna and Corbin); step-sons, Adam (Leah) Rockel (Lou and Rose), and Brian (Justin) Rockel. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany, Ohio on Monday, May 4, 2020. A celebration of Carl's amazing life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Carl Brake to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017, www.myasthenia.org. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
