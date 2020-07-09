Cooke Jr., Carl C.
1924 - 2020
Carl C. Cooke Jr., 95, of Columbus, passed away on July 7, 2020, at his residence in Delaware. A funeral service celebrating Carl's life will be held at 3PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Journey Fellowship, 70 N Walnut St, Galena, OH 43021. Calling hours will be at the church from 1PM until the time of the service. Face masks will be required. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view the complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.