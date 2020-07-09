1/
Carl C. Cooke Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cooke Jr., Carl C.
1924 - 2020
Carl C. Cooke Jr., 95, of Columbus, passed away on July 7, 2020, at his residence in Delaware. A funeral service celebrating Carl's life will be held at 3PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Journey Fellowship, 70 N Walnut St, Galena, OH 43021. Calling hours will be at the church from 1PM until the time of the service. Face masks will be required. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Journey Fellowship
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Journey Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved